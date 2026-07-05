Agustin Andres Perez Rivero
batsman
|Full name:
|Agustin Andres Perez Rivero
|Nationality:
|Argentina
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|10.5
|10.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|71
|71
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|71
|71
|SR
|65
|65
|Eco
|6.55
|6.55
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|23
|23
|Avg
|2.6
|2.6
|SR
|56.52
|56.52
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0