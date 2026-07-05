Agustin Andres Perez Rivero

Agustin Andres Perez Rivero

batsman

Full name:Agustin Andres Perez Rivero
Nationality:Argentina

Teams

2026 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Overs10.510.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7171
Wickets11
Avg7171
SR6565
Eco6.556.55
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs1313
Balls Faced2323
Avg2.62.6
SR56.5256.52
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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