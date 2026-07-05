Ramiro Escobar

Ramiro Escobar

wicket keeper

Full name:Ramiro Escobar
Nationality:Argentina

Teams

2026 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1515
Not outs44
Runs250250
Balls Faced289289
Avg22.7222.72
SR86.586.5
Fours1818
Fifties11
Sixies22
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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