Ramiro Escobar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ramiro Escobar
|Nationality:
|Argentina
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|250
|250
|Balls Faced
|289
|289
|Avg
|22.72
|22.72
|SR
|86.5
|86.5
|Fours
|18
|18
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|55
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0