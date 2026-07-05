Lautaro Agustin Musiani
batsman
|Full name:
|Lautaro Agustin Musiani
|Nationality:
|Argentina
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|28.5
|28.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|178
|178
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|25.42
|25.42
|SR
|24.71
|24.71
|Eco
|6.17
|6.17
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|16
|16
|Innings
|16
|16
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|185
|185
|Balls Faced
|205
|205
|Avg
|13.21
|13.21
|SR
|90.24
|90.24
|Fours
|14
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|44
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0