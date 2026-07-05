Lautaro Agustin Musiani

Lautaro Agustin Musiani

batsman

Full name:Lautaro Agustin Musiani
Nationality:Argentina
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1010
Overs28.528.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs178178
Wickets77
Avg25.4225.42
SR24.7124.71
Eco6.176.17
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1616
Innings1616
Not outs22
Runs185185
Balls Faced205205
Avg13.2113.21
SR90.2490.24
Fours1414
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest4444
Hundreds00

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