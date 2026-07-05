Agustin Husain

Agustin Husain

batsman

Full name:Agustin Husain
Nationality:Argentina
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings1313
Overs36.036.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs191191
Wickets1111
Avg17.3617.36
SR19.6319.63
Eco5.35.3
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1515
Innings44
Not outs33
Runs1313
Balls Faced1414
Avg1313
SR92.8592.85
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest66
Hundreds00

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