Agustin Husain
batsman
|Full name:
|Agustin Husain
|Nationality:
|Argentina
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|13
|13
|Overs
|36.0
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|191
|191
|Wickets
|11
|11
|Avg
|17.36
|17.36
|SR
|19.63
|19.63
|Eco
|5.3
|5.3
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|15
|15
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|14
|14
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|92.85
|92.85
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0