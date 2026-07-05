Hernan Fennell

Hernan Fennell

bowler

Full name:Hernan Fennell
Nationality:Argentina

Teams

2026 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1717
Overs54.154.1
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs378378
Wickets2929
Avg13.0313.03
SR11.211.2
Eco6.976.97
BB66
4w22
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1717
Innings1010
Not outs33
Runs4242
Balls Faced4444
Avg66
SR95.4595.45
Fours66
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2525
Hundreds00

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