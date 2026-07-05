Hernan Fennell
bowler
|Full name:
|Hernan Fennell
|Nationality:
|Argentina
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|17
|17
|Overs
|54.1
|54.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|378
|378
|Wickets
|29
|29
|Avg
|13.03
|13.03
|SR
|11.2
|11.2
|Eco
|6.97
|6.97
|BB
|6
|6
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|42
|42
|Balls Faced
|44
|44
|Avg
|6
|6
|SR
|95.45
|95.45
|Fours
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|25
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0