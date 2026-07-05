David Mauro

David Mauro

batsman

Full name:David Mauro
Nationality:Argentina
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs33
Runs1717
Balls Faced2424
Avg00
SR70.8370.83
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1212
Hundreds00

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