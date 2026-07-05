Augusto Mustafa

Augusto Mustafa

bowler

Full name:Augusto Mustafa
Nationality:Argentina
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs99
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco33
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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