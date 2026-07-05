Alejandro Ferguson
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Alejandro Ferguson
|Nationality:
|Argentina
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|6
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|6
|17
|Innings
|15
|6
|15
|Not outs
|3
|1
|3
|Runs
|372
|105
|372
|Balls Faced
|390
|136
|390
|Avg
|31
|21
|31
|SR
|95.38
|77.2
|95.38
|Fours
|40
|8
|40
|Fifties
|3
|1
|3
|Sixies
|4
|2
|4
|Highest
|86
|66
|86
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0