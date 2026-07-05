Alejandro Ferguson

Alejandro Ferguson

wicket keeper

Full name:Alejandro Ferguson
Nationality:Argentina
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Argentina

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches17617
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches17617
Innings15615
Not outs313
Runs372105372
Balls Faced390136390
Avg312131
SR95.3877.295.38
Fours40840
Fifties313
Sixies424
Highest866686
Hundreds000

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