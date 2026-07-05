Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Innings
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Overs
|8.3
|19.0
|8.3
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|126
|30
|126
|Wickets
|4
|7
|4
|7
|Avg
|7.5
|18
|7.5
|18
|SR
|12.75
|16.28
|12.75
|16.28
|Eco
|3.52
|6.63
|3.52
|6.63
|BB
|4
|2
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Balls Faced
|13
|1
|13
|1
|Avg
|10
|0
|10
|0
|SR
|76.92
|0
|76.92
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|0
|10
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0