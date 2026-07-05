Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf

Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf

all rounder

Full name:Ahmed Abdul Waheed Baladraf
Nationality:Saudi Arabia

Teams

2023 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1616
Innings1616
Overs8.319.08.319.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs3012630126
Wickets4747
Avg7.5187.518
SR12.7516.2812.7516.28
Eco3.526.633.526.63
BB4242
4w1010
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1616
Innings1111
Not outs0000
Runs100100
Balls Faced131131
Avg100100
SR76.92076.920
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest100100
Hundreds0000

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