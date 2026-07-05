Aich Mollah

Aich Mollah

bowler

Full name:Aich Mollah

Teams

2023 Teams

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings82
Not outs10
Runs1747
Balls Faced35815
Avg24.853.5
SR48.646.66
Fours251
Fifties10
Sixies20
Highest516
Hundreds00

Another Players

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Panchal, Priyank Kirit

Panchal, Priyank Kirit

Islam, Anisul

Islam, Anisul

Rahman, Naimur

Rahman, Naimur

Ahmed, Naeem

Ahmed, Naeem

Hawlader, Sujon

Hawlader, Sujon

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Samad, Nabil

Samad, Nabil