Aich Mollah
bowler
|Full name:
|Aich Mollah
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|8
|2
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|174
|7
|Balls Faced
|358
|15
|Avg
|24.85
|3.5
|SR
|48.6
|46.66
|Fours
|25
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|51
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0