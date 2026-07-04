Aimal Khan

Aimal Khan

bowler

Full name:Aimal Khan

Teams

2023 Teams

Fata Region

Quetta Gladiators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings24
Overs18.514.0
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs86165
Wickets33
Avg28.6655
SR37.6628
Eco4.5611.78
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings21
Not outs11
Runs60
Balls Faced182
Avg60
SR33.330
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest40
Hundreds00

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