Aimal Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Aimal Khan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|18.5
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|86
|165
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|28.66
|55
|SR
|37.66
|28
|Eco
|4.56
|11.78
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|6
|0
|Balls Faced
|18
|2
|Avg
|6
|0
|SR
|33.33
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0