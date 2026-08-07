Akash Pandey

Akash Pandey

bowler

Full name:Akash Pandey
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches892
Innings1592
Overs339.582.33.0
Balls---
Maidens6950
Runs86837748
Wickets3551
Avg24.875.448
SR58.259918
Eco2.554.5616
BB1021
4w300
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches892
Innings1052
Not outs322
Runs211547
Balls Faced5525910
Avg30.14180
SR38.2291.5270
Fours2441
Fifties100
Sixies420
Highest57445
Hundreds000

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