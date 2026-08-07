Akash Pandey
bowler
|Full name:
|Akash Pandey
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|2
|Innings
|15
|9
|2
|Overs
|339.5
|82.3
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|5
|0
|Runs
|868
|377
|48
|Wickets
|35
|5
|1
|Avg
|24.8
|75.4
|48
|SR
|58.25
|99
|18
|Eco
|2.55
|4.56
|16
|BB
|10
|2
|1
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|2
|Innings
|10
|5
|2
|Not outs
|3
|2
|2
|Runs
|211
|54
|7
|Balls Faced
|552
|59
|10
|Avg
|30.14
|18
|0
|SR
|38.22
|91.52
|70
|Fours
|24
|4
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|2
|0
|Highest
|57
|44
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0