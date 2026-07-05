Akash Paramjeet Vasisht

Akash Paramjeet Vasisht

all rounder

Full name:Akash Paramjeet Vasisht
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):17 December 1994 (28)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India
Batting Style:Left-handed Batsman
Bowling Style:Left-arm orthodox
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281617
Innings401411
Overs613.367.124.4
Balls---
Maidens11230
Runs1953376166
Wickets5187
Avg38.294723.71
SR72.1750.3721.14
Eco3.185.596.72
BB922
4w300
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281617
Innings391513
Not outs553
Runs1306364322
Balls Faced2516359221
Avg38.4136.432.2
SR51.9101.39145.7
Fours1572629
Fifties421
Sixies101611
Highest1419276
Hundreds300

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