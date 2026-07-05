Akash Paramjeet Vasisht
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akash Paramjeet Vasisht
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|17 December 1994 (28)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Sagittarius
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, India
|Batting Style:
|Left-handed Batsman
|Bowling Style:
|Left-arm orthodox
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|16
|17
|Innings
|40
|14
|11
|Overs
|613.3
|67.1
|24.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|112
|3
|0
|Runs
|1953
|376
|166
|Wickets
|51
|8
|7
|Avg
|38.29
|47
|23.71
|SR
|72.17
|50.37
|21.14
|Eco
|3.18
|5.59
|6.72
|BB
|9
|2
|2
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|16
|17
|Innings
|39
|15
|13
|Not outs
|5
|5
|3
|Runs
|1306
|364
|322
|Balls Faced
|2516
|359
|221
|Avg
|38.41
|36.4
|32.2
|SR
|51.9
|101.39
|145.7
|Fours
|157
|26
|29
|Fifties
|4
|2
|1
|Sixies
|10
|16
|11
|Highest
|141
|92
|76
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0