Pankaj Pawan Jaswal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Pankaj Pawan Jaswal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|44
|54
|Innings
|55
|44
|53
|Overs
|769.3
|357.4
|175.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|148
|15
|4
|Runs
|2573
|1794
|1323
|Wickets
|72
|70
|74
|Avg
|35.73
|25.62
|17.87
|SR
|64.12
|30.65
|14.21
|Eco
|3.34
|5.01
|7.54
|BB
|5
|6
|5
|4w
|3
|2
|7
|5w
|2
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|44
|54
|Innings
|43
|26
|34
|Not outs
|6
|5
|10
|Runs
|590
|288
|276
|Balls Faced
|575
|200
|153
|Avg
|15.94
|13.71
|11.5
|SR
|102.6
|144
|180.39
|Fours
|54
|16
|13
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|47
|27
|25
|Highest
|63
|62
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0