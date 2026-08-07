Pankaj Pawan Jaswal

Pankaj Pawan Jaswal

all rounder

Full name:Pankaj Pawan Jaswal
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334454
Innings554453
Overs769.3357.4175.2
Balls---
Maidens148154
Runs257317941323
Wickets727074
Avg35.7325.6217.87
SR64.1230.6514.21
Eco3.345.017.54
BB565
4w327
5w211
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches334454
Innings432634
Not outs6510
Runs590288276
Balls Faced575200153
Avg15.9413.7111.5
SR102.6144180.39
Fours541613
Fifties110
Sixies472725
Highest636227
Hundreds000

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