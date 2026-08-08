Vinay Kishoresingh Galetiya

Vinay Kishoresingh Galetiya

all rounder

Full name:Vinay Kishoresingh Galetiya
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4181
Innings6181
Overs71.5155.04.0
Balls---
Maidens14120
Runs20864232
Wickets9181
Avg23.1135.6632
SR47.8851.6624
Eco2.894.148
BB631
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4181
Innings590
Not outs320
Runs39210
Balls Faced77570
Avg19.530
SR50.6436.840
Fours420
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest26130
Hundreds000

Another Players

Verma, Sumeet

Verma, Sumeet

Negi, Mukul

Negi, Mukul

Tomar, Prashant

Tomar, Prashant

Abhinay, Kanwar

Abhinay, Kanwar

Sen, Ekant

Sen, Ekant

Chopra, Prashant

Chopra, Prashant

Jaiswal, Pankaj

Jaiswal, Pankaj

Vasisht, Akash

Vasisht, Akash

Bains, Ankush

Bains, Ankush

Kalia, Hritik

Kalia, Hritik