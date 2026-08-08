Vinay Kishoresingh Galetiya
all rounder
|Full name:
|Vinay Kishoresingh Galetiya
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|1
|Innings
|6
|18
|1
|Overs
|71.5
|155.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|12
|0
|Runs
|208
|642
|32
|Wickets
|9
|18
|1
|Avg
|23.11
|35.66
|32
|SR
|47.88
|51.66
|24
|Eco
|2.89
|4.14
|8
|BB
|6
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|18
|1
|Innings
|5
|9
|0
|Not outs
|3
|2
|0
|Runs
|39
|21
|0
|Balls Faced
|77
|57
|0
|Avg
|19.5
|3
|0
|SR
|50.64
|36.84
|0
|Fours
|4
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|13
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0