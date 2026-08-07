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International career

Prashant Chopra was born on 7 October 1992. He is an Indian cricketer who bats aggressively and scores runs quickly. He started his career in the India U19 team and showed promise early. Moving from youth cricket to the senior level is tough, especially in India where many good batsmen compete. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a place where he can test his skills against top players and try to join the national team.

2012: Prashant Chopra played for the India U19 team that won the ICC U19 World Cup. He is a strong stroke player who can score large runs. He has natural talent and good technique. The U19 World Cup win helped him start his career. In the same year, he played his first match in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh.

2013 and later: After his start, Chopra kept scoring runs in domestic cricket. His batting attracted attention as he showed the skill to play well. He stayed in the race to reach higher levels in cricket.

Leagues Participation

In 2018 and 2019, Chopra played for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. This gave him a chance to face some of the best players in the world.

Indian Premier League

In January 2018, Rajasthan Royals bought Prashant Chopra in the IPL auction. He bats at the top and plays aggressively. Chopra is well known in India’s domestic cricket. He has not played in any IPL matches yet because the team has many opening batsmen. Rajasthan Royals released him before the 2020 IPL auction.

Year Team Notes 2018–2019 Rajasthan Royals Bought in 2018 auction; did not play due to strong competition. Released before 2020 auction.

Domestic career

Prashant Chopra began his cricket career with the Himachal Pradesh team at the Under-19 level. He showed skill as an opening batter and a leg-spin bowler. His strong play helped him join the Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy team. He made his first-class debut in November 2012 against Punjab. In that match, he showed calmness and good technique, becoming an important player for his state team.

Chopra plays for Himachal Pradesh in first-class, List A, and T20 cricket. He holds the record for the most runs scored by a Himachal Pradesh batsman in a Ranji Trophy season. Over time, his confidence grew as he scored many big hundreds. By the 2015-16 Ranji season, he became a regular player and scored 538 runs in 8 matches. The next season, he scored 978 runs in 9 matches. In that season, he scored 237 runs against Haryana and 194 runs against Goa.

In the 2017-18 season, Chopra scored a triple century against Punjab. He scored 338 runs, the first triple hundred for a batsman from Himachal Pradesh. On the first day of that match, he scored 271 runs, which is the second-highest runs scored in a day in Ranji Trophy history. His 338 runs is the highest score for a Himachal Pradesh batsman and one of the top ten highest in the Ranji Trophy.

Chopra bats with aggression. Many compare his style to Virender Sehwag because of his strong strokeplay and desire for big scores. He was the top run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy and the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 2018, he joined India Green for the Duleep Trophy and India B for the Deodhar Trophy. By the end of 2018, he passed 3,000 runs in first-class cricket.

Records and achievements

Prashant Chopra has achieved many important milestones in his cricket career. He has shown strong performance in different formats and earned recognition for his batting skills.

By 2025, Chopra scored 2,897 runs in 39 first-class matches with an average of 46.72. This includes 7 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

In 51 List A matches, he made 1,882 runs at an average of 38.40, with 5 centuries and 6 fifties.

In 28 T20 matches, Chopra scored 806 runs, holding an average of 33.58.

In 2012, he played in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. India won the tournament that year, with Chopra as part of the team.

During the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy season, he was the top scorer for Himachal Pradesh with 581 runs in 5 matches.

In October 2017, Chopra scored 271 runs in one day during the Ranji Trophy. This was the second highest single-day score in the tournament’s history and one of the best for Himachal Pradesh players.

In the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he led Himachal Pradesh’s scoring with 329 runs in 6 matches.

In October 2018, Chopra was selected for the India B team in the Deodhar Trophy.

He became the first player from Himachal Pradesh to score a triple century in the Ranji Trophy and holds the record as the highest scorer from his state.

Personal life

Prashant Chopra grew up in a family that liked sports. He was born on October 7, 1992, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. He started playing cricket as a child. His parents worked as coaches and helped him learn the game well.

Family

His father, Shiv Chopra, works as a professional coach with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). His mother, Beas Chopra, is a volleyball coach at SAI. He has a brother named Ankush Bedi.

Finance

Prashant Chopra’s net worth is between 1 and 5 million US dollars.

Fans

He has around 42,000 followers on Instagram.