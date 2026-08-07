Ankush Katkar Singh Bains

Ankush Katkar Singh Bains

wicket keeper

Full name:Ankush Katkar Singh Bains
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches525053
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches525053
Innings784949
Not outs624
Runs24521051894
Balls Faced43101341823
Avg34.0522.3619.86
SR56.8978.37108.62
Fours33999103
Fifties846
Sixies132317
Highest16117368
Hundreds610

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