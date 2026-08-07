Ankush Katkar Singh Bains
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ankush Katkar Singh Bains
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|50
|53
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|52
|50
|53
|Innings
|78
|49
|49
|Not outs
|6
|2
|4
|Runs
|2452
|1051
|894
|Balls Faced
|4310
|1341
|823
|Avg
|34.05
|22.36
|19.86
|SR
|56.89
|78.37
|108.62
|Fours
|339
|99
|103
|Fifties
|8
|4
|6
|Sixies
|13
|23
|17
|Highest
|161
|173
|68
|Hundreds
|6
|1
|0