Kanwar Abhinay Singh

Kanwar Abhinay Singh

bowler

Full name:Kanwar Abhinay Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131324
Innings191324
Overs333.4107.080.0
Balls---
Maidens75102
Runs927475641
Wickets251220
Avg37.0839.5832.05
SR80.0853.524
Eco2.774.438.01
BB824
4w001
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131324
Innings1363
Not outs542
Runs75211
Balls Faced187242
Avg9.3710.51
SR40.187.550
Fours1200
Fifties000
Sixies230
Highest16121
Hundreds000

Another Players

Verma, Sumeet

Verma, Sumeet

Negi, Mukul

Negi, Mukul

Tomar, Prashant

Tomar, Prashant

Sen, Ekant

Sen, Ekant

Chopra, Prashant

Chopra, Prashant

Jaiswal, Pankaj

Jaiswal, Pankaj

Galetiya, Vinay

Galetiya, Vinay

Vasisht, Akash

Vasisht, Akash

Bains, Ankush

Bains, Ankush

Kalia, Hritik

Kalia, Hritik