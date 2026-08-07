Kanwar Abhinay Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Kanwar Abhinay Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|24
|Innings
|19
|13
|24
|Overs
|333.4
|107.0
|80.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|75
|10
|2
|Runs
|927
|475
|641
|Wickets
|25
|12
|20
|Avg
|37.08
|39.58
|32.05
|SR
|80.08
|53.5
|24
|Eco
|2.77
|4.43
|8.01
|BB
|8
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|13
|24
|Innings
|13
|6
|3
|Not outs
|5
|4
|2
|Runs
|75
|21
|1
|Balls Faced
|187
|24
|2
|Avg
|9.37
|10.5
|1
|SR
|40.1
|87.5
|50
|Fours
|12
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|3
|0
|Highest
|16
|12
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0