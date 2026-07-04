Akeem Saunders

Akeem Saunders

all rounder

Full name:Akeem Saunders
Nationality:Saint Kitts and Nevis
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches10432719
Innings19431971
Overs227.0369.03712.10.5
Balls----
Maidens603010870
Runs5631511831011
Wickets16363430
Avg35.1841.9724.2227.43
SR85.1261.564.9342.82
Eco2.484.092.2313.2
BB42116
4w00130
5w00160
10w0010

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches10432719
Innings11165017
Not outs1422
Runs233184878262
Balls Faced024100
Avg23.315.3318.2917.46
SR076.3400
Fours00850
Fifties1011
Sixies10110
Highest873110163
Hundreds0010

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