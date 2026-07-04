Akeem Saunders
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akeem Saunders
|Nationality:
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|43
|27
|19
|Innings
|19
|43
|197
|1
|Overs
|227.0
|369.0
|3712.1
|0.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|60
|30
|1087
|0
|Runs
|563
|1511
|8310
|11
|Wickets
|16
|36
|343
|0
|Avg
|35.18
|41.97
|24.22
|27.43
|SR
|85.12
|61.5
|64.93
|42.82
|Eco
|2.48
|4.09
|2.23
|13.2
|BB
|4
|2
|11
|6
|4w
|0
|0
|13
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|16
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|43
|27
|19
|Innings
|11
|16
|50
|17
|Not outs
|1
|4
|2
|2
|Runs
|233
|184
|878
|262
|Balls Faced
|0
|241
|0
|0
|Avg
|23.3
|15.33
|18.29
|17.46
|SR
|0
|76.34
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|85
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|11
|0
|Highest
|87
|31
|101
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0