Aks Swadhin

Aks Swadhin

all rounder

Full name:Aks Swadhin

Teams

2023 Teams

Abahani Limited

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches627
Innings1127
Overs119.217.020.0
Balls---
Maidens1600
Runs451110193
Wickets1707
Avg26.52027.57
SR42.11017.14
Eco3.776.479.65
BB403
4w200
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches627
Innings813
Not outs102
Runs49313
Balls Faced65611
Avg7313
SR75.3850118.18
Fours702
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest21312
Hundreds000

Another Players

Das, Liton

Das, Liton

Raza, Rakibul Islam

Raza, Rakibul Islam

Naim, Mohammad

Naim, Mohammad

Islam, Nazmul

Islam, Nazmul

Babu, Sandip Roy Chowdhury

Babu, Sandip Roy Chowdhury

Hasan, Mehedi

Hasan, Mehedi

de Silva, Dhananjaya

de Silva, Dhananjaya

Onik, Qazi

Onik, Qazi

Hasan, Rakibul

Hasan, Rakibul

Indrajith, Baba

Indrajith, Baba