Aks Swadhin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aks Swadhin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|7
|Innings
|11
|2
|7
|Overs
|119.2
|17.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|0
|0
|Runs
|451
|110
|193
|Wickets
|17
|0
|7
|Avg
|26.52
|0
|27.57
|SR
|42.11
|0
|17.14
|Eco
|3.77
|6.47
|9.65
|BB
|4
|0
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|7
|Innings
|8
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|49
|3
|13
|Balls Faced
|65
|6
|11
|Avg
|7
|3
|13
|SR
|75.38
|50
|118.18
|Fours
|7
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|3
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0