Mohammad Nazmul Islam

Mohammad Nazmul Islam

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Nazmul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Noakhali Express

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches15137611694
Innings251212311588
Overs29.044.038.32496.3946.4270.0
Balls------
Maidens702549577
Runs76224265688740512026
Wickets45822114372
Avg1944.833.1231.1628.3228.13
SR43.552.828.8767.7739.7222.5
Eco2.625.096.882.754.277.5
BB4231054
4w0001321
5w000730
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches15137611694
Innings214976424
Not outs003222313
Runs471875327979
Balls Faced161317195049787
Avg271810.046.87.18
SR2553.84105.8838.6156.1390.8
Fours10290166
Fifties000000
Sixies000921
Highest477382216
Hundreds000000

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