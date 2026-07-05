Mohammad Nazmul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Nazmul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|13
|76
|116
|94
|Innings
|2
|5
|12
|123
|115
|88
|Overs
|29.0
|44.0
|38.3
|2496.3
|946.4
|270.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|2
|549
|57
|7
|Runs
|76
|224
|265
|6887
|4051
|2026
|Wickets
|4
|5
|8
|221
|143
|72
|Avg
|19
|44.8
|33.12
|31.16
|28.32
|28.13
|SR
|43.5
|52.8
|28.87
|67.77
|39.72
|22.5
|Eco
|2.62
|5.09
|6.88
|2.75
|4.27
|7.5
|BB
|4
|2
|3
|10
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|13
|76
|116
|94
|Innings
|2
|1
|4
|97
|64
|24
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|22
|23
|13
|Runs
|4
|7
|18
|753
|279
|79
|Balls Faced
|16
|13
|17
|1950
|497
|87
|Avg
|2
|7
|18
|10.04
|6.8
|7.18
|SR
|25
|53.84
|105.88
|38.61
|56.13
|90.8
|Fours
|1
|0
|2
|90
|16
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2
|1
|Highest
|4
|7
|7
|38
|22
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0