Abahani Limited

Abahani Limited

Country:Bangladesh
Country Code:BGD
Gender:Men
Name of the team:Abahani Limited
Owner of the team:Abhanai Limited
CEO of the team:Salman F Rahman
Captain of the team:Mosaddek Hossain
Coach of the team:Mário Lemos

Players

2023 Players

Afif Hossain Dhrubo

Bangladesh

Aks Swadhin

Arafat Sunny

Bangladesh

Arpit Vyomahesh Vasavada

India

Baba Indrajith

India

Danish Aziz

Pakistan

Dhananjaya Maduranga de Silva

Sri Lanka

Gade Hanuma Vihari

India

Jaker Ali Anik

Bangladesh

Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Bangladesh

Khushdil Shah

Pakistan

Litton Kumar Das

Bangladesh

Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Bangladesh

Mohammad Anamul Haque Bijoy

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim Sheikh

Bangladesh

Mohammad Rishad Hossain

Bangladesh

Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh

Mohammed Shohidul Islam

Bangladesh

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat

Bangladesh

Munim Shahriar Jummon

Bangladesh

Nahidul Islam

Bangladesh

Najibullah Zadran

Afghanistan

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh

Rakibul Hasan

Bangladesh

Rakibul Islam Raza

Ripon Mondol

Bangladesh

Saidul Islam

Shamim Hossain

Bangladesh

Tanvir Islam

Bangladesh

Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy

Bangladesh

Statistics

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2023

Matches Played11
Won10
Drawn0
Lost1
No result1

Abahani Limited Team Schedule & Results

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