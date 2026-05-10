Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
Abahani Limited vs Brothers Union
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
ABA
283
BRO
117
Abahani Limited vs Gulshan Cricket Club
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
ABA
315
GUL
142
|Country:
|Bangladesh
|Country Code:
|BGD
|Gender:
|Men
|Name of the team:
|Abahani Limited
|Owner of the team:
|Abhanai Limited
|CEO of the team:
|Salman F Rahman
|Captain of the team:
|Mosaddek Hossain
|Coach of the team:
|Mário Lemos
2023 Players
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2023
|Matches Played
|11
|Won
|10
|Drawn
|0
|Lost
|1
|No result
|1
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
ABA
283
BRO
117
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League
ABA
315
GUL
142