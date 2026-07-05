Mehedi Hasan Rana

Mehedi Hasan Rana

bowler

Full name:Mehedi Hasan Rana
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Noakhali Express

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1073384545
Innings1963624544
Overs469.049.010.0917.2298.1146.2
Balls------
Maidens4410170132
Runs159525092307016571274
Wickets4362905257
Avg37.0941.664634.1131.8622.35
SR65.44493061.1534.415.4
Eco3.45.19.23.345.558.7
BB1222744
4w100333
5w300100
10w100000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1073384545
Innings2043493013
Not outs300877
Runs281862756314232
Balls Faced64914119134019832
Avg16.5221.5913.736.175.33
SR43.2960.99142.142.0171.71100
Fours35914935
Fifties110200
Sixies2022070
Highest515114574613
Hundreds000000

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