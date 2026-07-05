Mehedi Hasan Rana
bowler
|Full name:
|Mehedi Hasan Rana
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|3
|38
|45
|45
|Innings
|19
|6
|3
|62
|45
|44
|Overs
|469.0
|49.0
|10.0
|917.2
|298.1
|146.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|44
|1
|0
|170
|13
|2
|Runs
|1595
|250
|92
|3070
|1657
|1274
|Wickets
|43
|6
|2
|90
|52
|57
|Avg
|37.09
|41.66
|46
|34.11
|31.86
|22.35
|SR
|65.44
|49
|30
|61.15
|34.4
|15.4
|Eco
|3.4
|5.1
|9.2
|3.34
|5.55
|8.7
|BB
|12
|2
|2
|7
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|7
|3
|38
|45
|45
|Innings
|20
|4
|3
|49
|30
|13
|Not outs
|3
|0
|0
|8
|7
|7
|Runs
|281
|86
|27
|563
|142
|32
|Balls Faced
|649
|141
|19
|1340
|198
|32
|Avg
|16.52
|21.5
|9
|13.73
|6.17
|5.33
|SR
|43.29
|60.99
|142.1
|42.01
|71.71
|100
|Fours
|35
|9
|1
|49
|3
|5
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|2
|20
|7
|0
|Highest
|51
|51
|14
|57
|46
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0