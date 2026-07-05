International career

Baba Indrajith (born 8 July 1994) is an Indian cricketer who plays for the Tamil Nadu cricket team. He is a right-hand batsman, a legbreak bowler, and an occasional wicket-keeper. Over the years, he has been one of the most consistent performers in Indian domestic cricket. Though he has not yet played for the senior national team, his performances have kept him in contention. His main goal has always been to play for India, and he continues to work toward that dream.

2024 – After more than ten years of strong performances in domestic tournaments, Baba Indrajith earned a place in the India A squad for the tour of Australia.

Leagues Participation

Baba Indrajith has played in different domestic leagues. He took part in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he showed his skills in shorter formats. In the 2023-2024 season, he played for Dindigul Dragons and was also part of the Indian Premier League. His performances in these tournaments helped him gain more recognition in Indian cricket.

Indian Premier League

Baba Indrajith impressed IPL scouts after a strong performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021–22. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) invited him for a trial and later bought him for INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He played his first IPL match on April 28, 2022, against Delhi Capitals.

He took part in three matches for KKR but did not have much success. He did not bowl in any of the games and had limited time at the crease. At the 2023 auction, no team picked him, so he did not take part in the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders Played three matches, limited impact 2023 Not picked Unsold at auction

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Baba Indrajith played for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in 2023 and 2024. He had a standout 2024 season, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer with 286 runs in 10 matches. One of his best performances came in a game against Lyca Kovai Kings, where he scored 96 runs off 49 balls.

Year Team Notes 2023 Dindigul Dragons Scored 101 runs in 3 matches, avg 50.5 2024 Dindigul Dragons Scored 286 runs in 10 matches, avg 40.85

Domestic career

Baba Indrajith has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. He debuted in first-class cricket for Tamil Nadu against Saurashtra in 2013. Indrajith scored his first double-century in 2017 during the Duleep Trophy while playing for India Red. He also performed well for India Green in the 2018–19 Duleep Trophy, finishing as the leading run-scorer for his team.

Indrajith has been the top run-scorer for Tamil Nadu in several seasons. He scored 641 runs in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy and finished with 396 runs in the 2021–22 season. In the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he played a key role in Tamil Nadu's quarterfinal win over Mumbai, scoring 103 runs.

In 2024, Indrajith played in the Duleep Trophy but had to leave the tournament after injuring his hamstring. Despite these challenges, his consistent performances in domestic cricket have made him a key player for Tamil Nadu.

Records and achievements

Baba Indrajith has achieved great success in domestic cricket with consistent performances across multiple tournaments. He has been a key player for his teams and has topped several scoring charts.

2017-18 Duleep Trophy: Scored his first double century while playing for India Red.

2018-19 Duleep Trophy: Led India Green with 149 runs in two matches.

2018-19 Ranji Trophy: Scored 641 runs in eight matches, making him the top scorer for Tamil Nadu.

2021-22 Ranji Trophy: Was the leading scorer for Tamil Nadu with 396 runs in three matches, averaging 99 and scoring three centuries.

2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Scored 103 runs off 98 balls in the quarterfinals, helping Tamil Nadu win against Mumbai.

Personal life

Baba Indrajith was born on July 8, 1994, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His father, RN Baba, worked as the media manager for the Indian national cricket team. His brother, Baba Aparajith, is also a cricketer. Baba’s sister is Lakshmi Dwarakanath Malolan.

Finance

Baba Indrajith’s net worth was estimated at $1 million (around INR 7.5 crore) in 2022. His earnings come from his cricket career in the IPL, Ranji Trophy, and other domestic tournaments.

Scandals

In 2023, Baba Indrajith played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final with his mouth bandaged due to a lip injury from a bathroom fall. There was also some controversy when he was excluded from the South Zone team for the Duleep Trophy. Dinesh Karthik, an Indian cricketer, expressed surprise over the decision.

Fans

Baba Indrajith has a loyal fan base. In 2023, his dedication to the game won the hearts of many, especially when he played through pain and scored 64 runs in 71 balls in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In 2024, he earned a spot in the "India A" squad for the tour to Australia. He remains focused on his goal to play for India. His Instagram has 53k followers.