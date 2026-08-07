Akshay Ramachandran Chandran

Akshay Ramachandran Chandran

all rounder

Full name:Akshay Ramachandran Chandran
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches26174
Innings38164
Overs355.2128.49.0
Balls---
Maidens5840
Runs102659585
Wickets33183
Avg31.0933.0528.33
SR64.642.8818
Eco2.884.629.44
BB741
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches26174
Innings39104
Not outs1132
Runs94013932
Balls Faced217122433
Avg33.5719.8516
SR43.2962.0596.96
Fours9161
Fifties100
Sixies521
Highest1504118
Hundreds200

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