Akshay Ramachandran Chandran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akshay Ramachandran Chandran
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|17
|4
|Innings
|38
|16
|4
|Overs
|355.2
|128.4
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|58
|4
|0
|Runs
|1026
|595
|85
|Wickets
|33
|18
|3
|Avg
|31.09
|33.05
|28.33
|SR
|64.6
|42.88
|18
|Eco
|2.88
|4.62
|9.44
|BB
|7
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|17
|4
|Innings
|39
|10
|4
|Not outs
|11
|3
|2
|Runs
|940
|139
|32
|Balls Faced
|2171
|224
|33
|Avg
|33.57
|19.85
|16
|SR
|43.29
|62.05
|96.96
|Fours
|91
|6
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|2
|1
|Highest
|150
|41
|18
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0