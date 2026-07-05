Brad Omarley Barnes
all rounder
|Full name:
|Brad Omarley Barnes
|Nationality:
|Jamaica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|31
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|31
|SR
|0
|36
|Eco
|6
|5.16
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|29
|8
|Balls Faced
|60
|11
|Avg
|14.5
|8
|SR
|48.33
|72.72
|Fours
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0