Brad Omarley Barnes

Brad Omarley Barnes

all rounder

Full name:Brad Omarley Barnes
Nationality:Jamaica

Teams

2025 Teams

Jamaica Scorpions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings11
Overs2.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1231
Wickets01
Avg031
SR036
Eco65.16
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs298
Balls Faced6011
Avg14.58
SR48.3372.72
Fours51
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest158
Hundreds00

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