Alexander James Blake

Alexander James Blake

batsman

Full name:Alexander James Blake
Nationality:England

Teams

2024 Teams

Kent

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches47124156
Innings10128
Overs37.044.013.0
Balls---
Maidens320
Runs15827796
Wickets351
Avg52.6655.496
SR7452.878
Eco4.276.297.38
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches47124156
Innings74105137
Not outs61929
Runs156026292203
Balls Faced276726091631
Avg22.9430.5620.39
SR56.37100.76135.07
Fours220247159
Fifties61610
Sixies1484103
Highest10511671
Hundreds110

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