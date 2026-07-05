Alexander James Blake
batsman
|Full name:
|Alexander James Blake
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|124
|156
|Innings
|10
|12
|8
|Overs
|37.0
|44.0
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|2
|0
|Runs
|158
|277
|96
|Wickets
|3
|5
|1
|Avg
|52.66
|55.4
|96
|SR
|74
|52.8
|78
|Eco
|4.27
|6.29
|7.38
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|124
|156
|Innings
|74
|105
|137
|Not outs
|6
|19
|29
|Runs
|1560
|2629
|2203
|Balls Faced
|2767
|2609
|1631
|Avg
|22.94
|30.56
|20.39
|SR
|56.37
|100.76
|135.07
|Fours
|220
|247
|159
|Fifties
|6
|16
|10
|Sixies
|14
|84
|103
|Highest
|105
|116
|71
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0