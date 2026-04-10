Joseph David Michael Evison

Joseph David Michael Evison

all rounder

Full name:Joseph David Michael Evison
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Leicestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches261810
Innings39138
Overs446.070.423.0
Balls---
Maidens5920
Runs1684482222
Wickets41114
Avg41.0743.8155.5
SR65.2638.5434.5
Eco3.776.829.65
BB533
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches261810
Innings41163
Not outs411
Runs106056862
Balls Faced211360344
Avg28.6437.8631
SR50.1694.19140.9
Fours137646
Fifties530
Sixies13173
Highest10913646
Hundreds120

Joseph David Michael Evison Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultLeicestershire vs Lancashire

Leicestershire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

156

LAN

LAN

160

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultLeicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

135

NOT

NOT

209

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

LiveHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

190

KEN

KEN

(1 ov.) 12/0

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe

James Kimber, Louis Philip

James Kimber, Louis Philip