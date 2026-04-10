Joseph David Michael Evison

County Championship
Kent vs Northamptonshire
County Championship
KEN
NOR
(91 ov.) 409/1
Worcestershire vs Kent
County Championship
WOR
(24 ov.) 94/1
KEN
196
Kent vs Derbyshire
County Championship
KEN
352
DER
(5 ov.) 24/0
Gloucestershire vs Kent
County Championship
GLO
325
KEN
(2 ov.) 1/0
Kent vs Durham
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 385/4
DUR
Leicestershire vs Essex
County Championship
LEI
ESS
(75 ov.) 342/5
Lancashire vs Kent
County Championship
LAN
(9 ov.) 17/2
KEN
178
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
LEI
GLA
Middlesex vs Kent
County Championship
MID
KEN
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
YOR
LEI
Northamptonshire vs Kent
County Championship
NOR
KEN
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
NOT
LEI
Kent vs Worcestershire
County Championship
KEN
WOR
Leicestershire vs Somerset
County Championship
LEI
SOM
Derbyshire vs Kent
County Championship
DER
KEN
Leicestershire vs Hampshire
County Championship
LEI
HAM
Kent vs Lancashire
County Championship
KEN
LAN
Warwickshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
WAR
LEI
Kent vs Gloucestershire
County Championship
KEN
GLO