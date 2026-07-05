Alexandra Hartley

Alexandra Hartley

bowler

Full name:Alexandra Hartley
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

North West Thunder Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches28444
Innings28444
Overs231.411.4154.2
Balls---
Maidens1600
Runs950791164
Wickets39343
Avg24.3526.3327.06
SR35.6423.3321.53
Eco4.16.777.54
BB423
4w200
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches28444
Innings12113
Not outs1117
Runs10216
Balls Faced51231
Avg1002.66
SR19.610051.61
Fours001
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest3212
Hundreds000

Another Players

Pai, Shachi

Pai, Shachi

Gaur, Mahika

Gaur, Mahika

Clarke, Alice

Clarke, Alice

Threlkeld, Eleanor

Threlkeld, Eleanor

Smale, Seren

Smale, Seren

Morris, Fi

Morris, Fi

Jones, Hannah

Jones, Hannah

Dattani, Naomi

Dattani, Naomi

Marshall, Laura

Marshall, Laura

Lamb, Emma

Lamb, Emma