Alexandra Hartley
bowler
|Full name:
|Alexandra Hartley
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|4
|44
|Innings
|28
|4
|44
|Overs
|231.4
|11.4
|154.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|0
|0
|Runs
|950
|79
|1164
|Wickets
|39
|3
|43
|Avg
|24.35
|26.33
|27.06
|SR
|35.64
|23.33
|21.53
|Eco
|4.1
|6.77
|7.54
|BB
|4
|2
|3
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|28
|4
|44
|Innings
|12
|1
|13
|Not outs
|11
|1
|7
|Runs
|10
|2
|16
|Balls Faced
|51
|2
|31
|Avg
|10
|0
|2.66
|SR
|19.6
|100
|51.61
|Fours
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|2
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0