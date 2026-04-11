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International career

Emma Louise Lamb, born on 16 December 1997 in Preston, Lancashire, is a right-handed batter and off-spin bowler who represents the England Women’s cricket team.

2021: Made her WT20I debut on 1 September against New Zealand at Chelmsford, where England won by 46 runs.

2022: Made her WODI debut on 8 February against Australia at Junction Oval, Melbourne, during the Women’s Ashes series. Later that year, she earned her Test debut on 27 June against South Africa at Taunton, scoring 38 runs in the first innings. On 11 July, in the first ODI against South Africa at Northampton, she scored her maiden international century with 102 runs from 97 balls, finishing the three-match series with 234 runs and the Player of the Series award. On 2 November 2022, she received her first central contract from the ECB for the 2022–23 season.

2023: Played her second Test match during the Women’s Ashes from 22 to 26 June at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, and continued as part of England’s ODI core squad. She retained her ECB central contract for another year.

2024: Appeared in the Ireland tour, with her last match of the year played on 11 September at Stormont, Belfast.

2025: Returned to the national side and took part in England’s home ODI series against West Indies, scoring 55 runs on 4 June at Leicester in a 143-run win. On 22 July, in the third ODI against India at Chester-le-Street, she scored 68 runs and shared a 162-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt, though England lost the series 2–1. In October 2025, she played four matches in the Women’s Cricket World Cup — against Bangladesh (7 Oct), Sri Lanka (11 Oct), Pakistan (15 Oct), and India (19 Oct) — which was her most recent international appearance.

By October 2025, Emma Lamb had played 25 WODIs, scoring 589 runs at an average of 28.05, including one century and four fifties, with a top score of 102. She also played 2 Tests (76 runs, highest 38, average 25.33) and 1 WT20I. As a part-time bowler, she delivered 126 balls in ODIs, taking three wickets at an average of 38.67 and an economy rate of 5.52.

Leagues Participation

Emma Lamb has been an active part of England’s domestic franchise scene through The Hundred, where she developed into a reliable top-order batter.

Women’s Hundred

Emma joined Manchester Originals Women at the launch of The Hundred in 2021 and stayed with the franchise through 2024. During this period, she became known for her aggressive batting and stability at the top of the order. In 2025, she transferred to Birmingham Phoenix Women, marking her first move within the competition and delivering one of her standout performances — a 55-run innings from 32 balls against Trent Rockets that earned her the Player of the Match title.

Year Team Notes 2021 Manchester Originals Women Debut season; regular top-order batter. 2022 Manchester Originals Women Scored multiple fifties; strike rate near 120. 2023 Manchester Originals Women Maintained top-order role with steady performances. 2024 Manchester Originals Women Final season before transfer. 2025 Birmingham Phoenix Women Joined as marquee player; scored 55 off 32 vs Trent Rockets.

Domestic career

Emma Louise Lamb’s domestic journey started early in the Lancashire setup, where she was already representing the county at the under-13 level by age ten. She made her senior debut for Lancashire Women in 2012, aged 14, and scored her first century a year later. In 2017, she helped Lancashire secure a historic “double”, winning both the Women’s County Championship and the Women’s T20 Cup, contributing 333 runs and 13 wickets that season.

Between 2016 and 2019, Lamb played for Lancashire Thunder in the Kia Super League, where she became the top English run-scorer during her debut season. Over four years, she played 30 matches, scored 329 runs, and took 21 wickets, including a record 4/17 against Southern Vipers in 2018 — the best bowling figures in Thunder’s history.

Following the domestic restructure in 2020, she joined North West Thunder, one of the new regional professional sides, under an ECB full-time contract. Her 2021 season stood out as a defining moment: she scored 121 (105) in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and 111 (61)* in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, becoming the first woman to score a century in that competition. She also took 3/16 in that same match, earning Thunder’s Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.

Throughout her regional career, Lamb consistently scored over 600 runs per season, while her bowling became a supporting skill.

She later played in The Hundred, representing Manchester Originals (2021–2024) and then transferring to Birmingham Phoenix Women (2025). Her 2025 season included an average of 48.75 across eight matches and a standout 55 off 32 balls against Trent Rockets on 8 August 2025, earning her the Player of the Match award.

Earlier in her development, Lamb also appeared in men’s cricket, joining Bramhall in the Cheshire County Cricket League in 2015, where she scored 30 runs alongside her brother, Danny Lamb.

Records and achievements

Emma Lamb’s career has been defined by record-breaking performances and consistent excellence across domestic and international formats.

2021: Became the first player to score a century in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, finishing 111 (61) for North West Thunder against Sunrisers.

2021: Scored 121 (105) in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy against Sunrisers, one of the highest individual scores of that tournament.

2022: Hit her maiden international century, scoring 102 (97) against South Africa Women at Northampton, a career-defining knock.

2022: Named Player of the Series in the ODI series vs South Africa Women, after compiling 234 runs in three matches.

2017: Helped Lancashire Women secure the historic double, winning both the Women’s County Championship and the Women’s T20 Cup.

2016: Finished as the top English run-scorer in the Kia Super League, the only English player among the top ten overall run-getters that season.

2018: Set Lancashire Thunder’s best bowling figures in KSL history with 4/17 against Southern Vipers.

2021 & 2022: Named North West Thunder Player of the Year for two consecutive seasons.

2020: Became one of the first 41 women to sign full-time regional professional contracts under the ECB’s new structure.

November 2022: Awarded a central contract with England Women, officially joining the national core squad.

2025: Represented Birmingham Phoenix Women in The Hundred, playing eight matches; best performance 55 (32) vs Trent Rockets on 8 August 2025, earning Player of the Match honors.

2015: Became the second woman ever to play in the men’s Cheshire County Cricket League, scoring 30 runs for Bramhall.

Personal life

Emma Louise Lamb maintains a professional public image focused on cricket, with limited personal details shared beyond her family and career background.

Finance

Emma Lamb’s income comes from multiple professional sources: her England central contract (since November 2022), match fees for international appearances, The Hundred franchise salary, and regional agreements through North West Thunder.

Family

Emma’s brother, Danny Lamb, is also a professional cricketer who has played for Lancashire and Sussex. Public interviews describe the family as supportive of both siblings’ careers, though her parents’ names are not mentioned in official sources.

Scandals

Emma Lamb has no history of controversies or disciplinary issues. The only widely covered personal headline was her withdrawal from England’s Test match against India in December 2023 due to a back injury, which was purely medical.

Fans

Emma’s prominent public presence is on Instagram (@emma_lamb67), where she has approximately 58,000 followers as of 2025. She shares photos from training, team events, and matches, but rarely posts about her personal life.