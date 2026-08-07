Ali Manzoor
bowler
|Full name:
|Ali Manzoor
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|26
|16
|Innings
|41
|16
|Overs
|824.3
|131.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|137
|5
|Runs
|2627
|566
|Wickets
|66
|12
|Avg
|39.8
|47.16
|SR
|74.95
|65.91
|Eco
|3.18
|4.29
|BB
|8
|2
|4w
|4
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|26
|16
|Innings
|37
|8
|Not outs
|7
|2
|Runs
|342
|26
|Balls Faced
|1009
|78
|Avg
|11.4
|4.33
|SR
|33.89
|33.33
|Fours
|36
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|40
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0