Ali Manzoor

Ali Manzoor

bowler

Full name:Ali Manzoor
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2616
Innings4116
Overs824.3131.5
Balls--
Maidens1375
Runs2627566
Wickets6612
Avg39.847.16
SR74.9565.91
Eco3.184.29
BB82
4w40
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2616
Innings378
Not outs72
Runs34226
Balls Faced100978
Avg11.44.33
SR33.8933.33
Fours362
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest409
Hundreds00

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