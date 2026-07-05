Ali Zaheer
batsman
|Full name:
|Ali Zaheer
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|46
|46
|Balls Faced
|55
|55
|Avg
|15.33
|15.33
|SR
|83.63
|83.63
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0