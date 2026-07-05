Ali Zaheer

Ali Zaheer

batsman

Full name:Ali Zaheer
Nationality:Kuwait
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs4646
Balls Faced5555
Avg15.3315.33
SR83.6383.63
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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