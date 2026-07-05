Ilyas Ahmed Saber Ahmed

Ilyas Ahmed Saber Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Ilyas Ahmed Saber Ahmed
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2024 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs43.043.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs320320
Wickets1616
Avg2020
SR16.1216.12
Eco7.447.44
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings33
Not outs22
Runs22
Balls Faced33
Avg22
SR66.6666.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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