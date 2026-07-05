Ilyas Ahmed Saber Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Ilyas Ahmed Saber Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|43.0
|43.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|320
|320
|Wickets
|16
|16
|Avg
|20
|20
|SR
|16.12
|16.12
|Eco
|7.44
|7.44
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|66.66
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0