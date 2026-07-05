Shahrukh Quddus

Shahrukh Quddus

bowler

Full name:Shahrukh Quddus
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2023 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1818
Innings1818
Overs3.029.03.029.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs2623326233
Wickets0808
Avg029.12029.12
SR021.75021.75
Eco8.668.038.668.03
BB0303
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1818
Innings1313
Not outs1313
Runs0202
Balls Faced5555
Avg0000
SR040040
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest0202
Hundreds0000

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