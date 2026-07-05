Shahrukh Quddus
bowler
|Full name:
|Shahrukh Quddus
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Innings
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Overs
|3.0
|29.0
|3.0
|29.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|26
|233
|26
|233
|Wickets
|0
|8
|0
|8
|Avg
|0
|29.12
|0
|29.12
|SR
|0
|21.75
|0
|21.75
|Eco
|8.66
|8.03
|8.66
|8.03
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|8
|1
|8
|Innings
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Runs
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Balls Faced
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|40
|0
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0