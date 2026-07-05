Adnan Idrees
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adnan Idrees
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|26
|1
|26
|Innings
|1
|17
|1
|17
|Overs
|8.0
|41.5
|8.0
|41.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|53
|369
|53
|369
|Wickets
|3
|19
|3
|19
|Avg
|17.66
|19.42
|17.66
|19.42
|SR
|16
|13.21
|16
|13.21
|Eco
|6.62
|8.82
|6.62
|8.82
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|26
|1
|26
|Innings
|1
|26
|1
|26
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|34
|489
|34
|489
|Balls Faced
|48
|344
|48
|344
|Avg
|34
|18.8
|34
|18.8
|SR
|70.83
|142.15
|70.83
|142.15
|Fours
|6
|57
|6
|57
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Sixies
|0
|22
|0
|22
|Highest
|34
|80
|34
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0