Adnan Idrees

Adnan Idrees

all rounder

Full name:Adnan Idrees
Nationality:Kuwait
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches126126
Innings117117
Overs8.041.58.041.5
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs5336953369
Wickets319319
Avg17.6619.4217.6619.42
SR1613.211613.21
Eco6.628.826.628.82
BB3333
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches126126
Innings126126
Not outs0000
Runs3448934489
Balls Faced4834448344
Avg3418.83418.8
SR70.83142.1570.83142.15
Fours657657
Fifties0303
Sixies022022
Highest34803480
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Shetty, Adhitya

Shetty, Adhitya

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Khan, Matiullah

Khan, Matiullah

Nawaz, Fahad

Nawaz, Fahad

Farid, Zawar

Farid, Zawar

Roy, Jason

Roy, Jason

Asalanka, Charith

Asalanka, Charith

Ali, Umair

Ali, Umair

de Lange, Marchant

de Lange, Marchant

Kumara, Lahiru

Kumara, Lahiru