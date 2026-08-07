Ali Zaryab Asif
batsman
|Full name:
|Ali Zaryab Asif
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|28
|4
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|1
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|28
|4
|Innings
|46
|4
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|1689
|109
|Balls Faced
|3542
|153
|Avg
|37.53
|27.25
|SR
|47.68
|71.24
|Fours
|205
|5
|Fifties
|5
|1
|Sixies
|10
|2
|Highest
|222
|68
|Hundreds
|5
|0