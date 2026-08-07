Ali Zaryab Asif

Ali Zaryab Asif

batsman

Full name:Ali Zaryab Asif
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches284
Innings10
Overs2.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs20
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco10
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches284
Innings464
Not outs10
Runs1689109
Balls Faced3542153
Avg37.5327.25
SR47.6871.24
Fours2055
Fifties51
Sixies102
Highest22268
Hundreds50

Another Players

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Irfan, Mohammad

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Butt, Amad

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Asadullah

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Irfan, Mohammad

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