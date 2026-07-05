Amanpreet Sirah
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amanpreet Sirah
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|23.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|178
|178
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|25.42
|25.42
|SR
|19.71
|19.71
|Eco
|7.73
|7.73
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|37
|37
|Balls Faced
|30
|30
|Avg
|12.33
|12.33
|SR
|123.33
|123.33
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0