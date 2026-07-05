Amanpreet Sirah

Amanpreet Sirah

all rounder

Full name:Amanpreet Sirah
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2023 Teams

Philippines

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs23.023.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs178178
Wickets77
Avg25.4225.42
SR19.7119.71
Eco7.737.73
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs3737
Balls Faced3030
Avg12.3312.33
SR123.33123.33
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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