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International career

Amit Mishra, born on November 24, 1982, is a former cricketer from India. He is a right-arm leg-break bowler and a right-handed tail-ender batsman. Mishra played for Haryana in the Ranji Trophy and for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represented India in Tests, ODIs, and T20s. One of his key achievements was being part of the Indian team that won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Test Career

2002: Mishra was called into the squad for a Test against the West Indies but did not play.

2008: He debuted in Tests against Australia in Mohali (October 17-21). He took 5 wickets for 71 runs in the first innings and 2/35 in the second innings. He was the top wicket-taker in the match.

2009: Mishra was selected for India’s tour of New Zealand. He played one Test and was dropped for the second Test.

2009: He was recalled for the tour of Bangladesh. He played the First Test and took 7 wickets. He also scored 50 runs as a night-watchman.

2011: During the England tour, Mishra scored 84 runs in the last Test, his highest score.

2016: He played two Tests on India’s West Indies tour and took six wickets.

ODI Career

2003: Mishra debuted in ODIs against South Africa on April 13, during the TVS Cup.

2009: He played in the ICC Champions Trophy.

2013: Mishra played in two ODIs against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a triangular series. He was recalled for the series against Zimbabwe and took 4/47 in the third ODI on July 28. He won the Man of the Match award.

2013: He took 18 wickets in a 5-match series against Zimbabwe, matching Javagal Srinath’s record for the most wickets in a bilateral series.

2014: Mishra took 2/28 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, one of the best economical bowling figures in the tournament.

2016: Mishra played in the ODI series against New Zealand, taking 15 wickets, including 5/18 in the final game, helping India win the series 3-2. He was named Player of the Series.

T20I Career

2010: He debuted in T20Is against Zimbabwe on June 13 in Harare.

2017: Mishra played his last T20I against England on February 1 in Bengaluru. He was included in the squad for the 2016 West Indies tour and took 3 wickets, with a career-best of 3/24.

Career Highlights

Mishra played an important role in India’s victory in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

In 2015, he returned to the Test side after a four-year gap for the Sri Lanka tour and took 15 wickets in 3 Tests at an average of 15.

In the 2015-16 home series against South Africa, he took 7 wickets in 2 Tests.

Mishra was a key part of India’s spin attack, playing both as a main player and as a backup.

Leagues Participation

Amit Mishra played for several teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) throughout his career. He started with Delhi Daredevils from 2008 to 2010, then moved to Deccan Chargers for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. From 2013 to 2014, he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mishra returned to Delhi Capitals from 2015 to 2021 and joined Lucknow Super Giants for the 2023-2024 season.

Indian Premier League

Amit Mishra has been a key player in the Indian Premier League. He was the first player to take three hat-tricks in IPL history, with his last one coming in 2013 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mishra’s bowling skills earned him recognition as one of the top wicket-takers in IPL, with 174 wickets by 2024. His consistency has made him a valuable player for various teams in the league.

Year Team Notes 2008–2010 Delhi Daredevils Played for the team in these seasons. 2011–2012 Deccan Chargers Played for Deccan Chargers. Took a hat-trick in IPL 2011 against Kings XI Punjab. 2013–2014 Sunrisers Hyderabad Took a hat-trick in IPL 2013, becoming the first player to take three hat-tricks in IPL history. 2015–2021 Delhi Capitals Played from 2015 to 2021, with a notable 4-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in 2021. 2023–2024 Lucknow Super Giants Signed for INR 50 lakh for the 2024 season.

Domestic career

Amit Mishra started his domestic cricket career in the 2000/01 season. He played his last First-Class match for Haryana against Kerala in November 2017. Mishra made his List A debut in the 2001/02 season and played his final match in October 2019 against UP in Vadodara. He started his T20 career in April 2007 for Punjab against Haryana and played his last match in April 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals.

In the early 2000s, Mishra impressed with his leg-spin. He used flight and a big leg-break, along with occasional googlies, to surprise batsmen. However, with Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh at their best, there was no spot for him in the Indian team. Mishra moved to Haryana at 18 and quickly made it to the Ranji squad in 2000. His hard work led to success as he took many wickets for Haryana in the Ranji Trophy. Mishra finally got his chance when Anil Kumble got injured and retired.

In the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mishra was the leading wicket-taker for Haryana, with 16 wickets in nine matches.

Records and achievements

Amit Mishra has reached many milestones in his career, both in domestic and international cricket. Below are some of his key records and achievements:

Best Player of the Match Award: 2013 – For his 4/47 against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI on 28 July 2013.

Comparison with Jawagal Srinath's World Record: 2013 – Mishra tied with Srinath's record for most wickets in a two-way ODI series with 18 wickets.

Participation in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy: Represented India in the tournament.

Best Bowler Award: 2023 – For his performance in the Times Shield E Division, where he took 17 wickets and helped the JSW team win the title.

Player of the Series: 2016-17 – During New Zealand’s tour of India, Mishra took 15 wickets in five matches, including 5/18 in the final game, helping India win the series 3-2.

Best Player of Haryana in the 2018/19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mishra was the top wicket-taker with 16 wickets in 9 matches.

Personal life

Amit Mishra, known for his successful cricket career, leads an interesting personal life off the field as well.

Finance

Amit Mishra's net worth is around Rs. 56 crore ($7 million). In the IPL Auction 2023, he was bought by the Lucknow franchise for Rs. 50.00 Lac. His income mainly comes from his cricket contracts with BCCI and IPL, as well as advertising deals with companies like Nike and Mahindra Holidays. He also earns from real estate investments.

Family

Mishra comes from a supportive family. His father, SM Mishra, works for Indian Railways. His mother, Chandrakala Mishra, takes care of the family. He has two brothers, including Sanjay Mishra, and three sisters.

Cars and House

Mishra owns a luxury home in Delhi and other properties across India. His first car, a silver Maruti Esteem, was bought with the money from his first IPL contract. He currently drives a white Mercedes GLC Coupe AMG, a car suitable for all seasons.

Scandals

In 2015, Mishra was accused of sexual assault and later arrested as a suspect. He was granted bail shortly after the arrest.

Fans

Mishra has a significant following on social media, with over 2 million followers on Instagram.