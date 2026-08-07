Amulaya Govind Pandrekar

Amulaya Govind Pandrekar

bowler

Full name:Amulaya Govind Pandrekar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283018
Innings482918
Overs667.3229.052.4
Balls---
Maidens10351
Runs20191179395
Wickets523013
Avg38.8239.330.38
SR77.0145.824.3
Eco3.025.147.5
BB552
4w000
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283018
Innings41196
Not outs983
Runs5988213
Balls Faced141813218
Avg18.687.454.33
SR42.1762.1272.22
Fours8361
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest60186
Hundreds000

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