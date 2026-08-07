Amulaya Govind Pandrekar
bowler
|Full name:
|Amulaya Govind Pandrekar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|30
|18
|Innings
|48
|29
|18
|Overs
|667.3
|229.0
|52.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|103
|5
|1
|Runs
|2019
|1179
|395
|Wickets
|52
|30
|13
|Avg
|38.82
|39.3
|30.38
|SR
|77.01
|45.8
|24.3
|Eco
|3.02
|5.14
|7.5
|BB
|5
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|30
|18
|Innings
|41
|19
|6
|Not outs
|9
|8
|3
|Runs
|598
|82
|13
|Balls Faced
|1418
|132
|18
|Avg
|18.68
|7.45
|4.33
|SR
|42.17
|62.12
|72.22
|Fours
|83
|6
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|60
|18
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0