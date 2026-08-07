Felix Bernado Alemao

Felix Bernado Alemao

bowler

Full name:Felix Bernado Alemao
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches251515
Innings421512
Overs574.297.539.0
Balls---
Maidens9430
Runs2101590351
Wickets521816
Avg40.432.7721.93
SR66.2632.6114.62
Eco3.656.039
BB1143
4w210
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches251515
Innings2865
Not outs844
Runs1351722
Balls Faced4203221
Avg6.758.522
SR32.1453.12104.76
Fours1300
Fifties000
Sixies101
Highest25613
Hundreds000

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