Felix Bernado Alemao
bowler
|Full name:
|Felix Bernado Alemao
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|15
|15
|Innings
|42
|15
|12
|Overs
|574.2
|97.5
|39.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|94
|3
|0
|Runs
|2101
|590
|351
|Wickets
|52
|18
|16
|Avg
|40.4
|32.77
|21.93
|SR
|66.26
|32.61
|14.62
|Eco
|3.65
|6.03
|9
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|15
|15
|Innings
|28
|6
|5
|Not outs
|8
|4
|4
|Runs
|135
|17
|22
|Balls Faced
|420
|32
|21
|Avg
|6.75
|8.5
|22
|SR
|32.14
|53.12
|104.76
|Fours
|13
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|25
|6
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0