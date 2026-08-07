Deepraj Devdas Gaonkar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Deepraj Devdas Gaonkar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|17
|32
|Innings
|3
|10
|15
|Overs
|17.0
|36.0
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|56
|199
|339
|Wickets
|1
|1
|6
|Avg
|56
|199
|56.5
|SR
|102
|216
|37
|Eco
|3.29
|5.52
|9.16
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|17
|32
|Innings
|7
|15
|24
|Not outs
|0
|3
|4
|Runs
|143
|213
|331
|Balls Faced
|298
|218
|304
|Avg
|20.42
|17.75
|16.55
|SR
|47.98
|97.7
|108.88
|Fours
|22
|9
|31
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|12
|7
|Highest
|74
|44
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0