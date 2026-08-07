Deepraj Devdas Gaonkar

Deepraj Devdas Gaonkar

all rounder

Full name:Deepraj Devdas Gaonkar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41732
Innings31015
Overs17.036.037.0
Balls---
Maidens510
Runs56199339
Wickets116
Avg5619956.5
SR10221637
Eco3.295.529.16
BB111
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches41732
Innings71524
Not outs034
Runs143213331
Balls Faced298218304
Avg20.4217.7516.55
SR47.9897.7108.88
Fours22931
Fifties100
Sixies0127
Highest744448
Hundreds000

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