Lakshay Arunkumar Garg
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lakshay Arunkumar Garg
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|39
|44
|Innings
|48
|39
|44
|Overs
|809.5
|277.4
|147.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|154
|9
|0
|Runs
|2557
|1590
|1159
|Wickets
|88
|53
|40
|Avg
|29.05
|30
|28.97
|SR
|55.21
|31.43
|22.17
|Eco
|3.15
|5.72
|7.83
|BB
|8
|5
|4
|4w
|4
|0
|1
|5w
|3
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|39
|44
|Innings
|36
|33
|28
|Not outs
|3
|12
|12
|Runs
|555
|212
|210
|Balls Faced
|1094
|234
|179
|Avg
|16.81
|10.09
|13.12
|SR
|50.73
|90.59
|117.31
|Fours
|70
|13
|15
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|10
|11
|Highest
|73
|32
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0