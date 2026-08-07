Lakshay Arunkumar Garg

Lakshay Arunkumar Garg

all rounder

Full name:Lakshay Arunkumar Garg
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283944
Innings483944
Overs809.5277.4147.5
Balls---
Maidens15490
Runs255715901159
Wickets885340
Avg29.053028.97
SR55.2131.4322.17
Eco3.155.727.83
BB854
4w401
5w310
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches283944
Innings363328
Not outs31212
Runs555212210
Balls Faced1094234179
Avg16.8110.0913.12
SR50.7390.59117.31
Fours701315
Fifties300
Sixies91011
Highest733228
Hundreds000

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