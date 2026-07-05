International career

Suyash Prabhudessai has not yet played for India at the international level, despite his strong performances in domestic cricket. He has worked on improving his batting and finishing skills, which has led to great showings in domestic matches. These efforts earned him a spot with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. While he has not made his international debut yet, his steady form suggests he could be considered for future selection.

Leagues Participation

Suyash Prabhudessai has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the most popular cricket leagues.

Indian Premier League

Suyash got his first IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2021. He had to wait a year before playing his first game in the league. In his debut match against Chennai Super Kings in April 2022, he scored 34 runs off 18 balls. He played five matches in both 2022 and 2023, but due to a drop in his performance, he only played one game in 2024 and scored 24 runs. He was not sold in the 2025 IPL auction, even after registering with a base price of Rs 30 lakh.

Year Team Notes 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played 5 games, scored 34 runs against CSK 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played 5 games, consistent performance 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played 1 game, scored 24 runs 2025 Not sold Registered but did not receive any bids

In his 11 IPL games, Suyash has scored 126 runs with an average of 12.60.

Domestic career

Suyash Prabhudessai has played for Goa in domestic cricket. He debuted in List-A cricket on February 28, 2017, against Bengal, scoring 27 runs off 21 balls. In his first-class debut, he faced Haryana, where he scored 46 runs across two innings, but Goa lost the match by 143 runs.

In 2019, he played his first T20 match against Sikkim. Goa won the game, but Suyash did not get a chance to bat or bowl. In 2023, he became the highest run-scorer for Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Suyash scored 203 runs against Mumbai. A month later, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Odisha, he scored 74 runs, helping Goa win by 27 runs with a total of 371/4.

Suyash has played 53 T20 matches, scoring 1167 runs at an average of 31.54, with a strike rate close to 150. His highest score in T20s is 71. He has taken 10 wickets in all formats. In first-class cricket, he has scored 2644 runs in 54 matches with an average of 46.38.

Records and achievements

Suyash Prabhudessai has achieved several milestones in his cricket career, especially in domestic and T20 formats.

2023 - Led the Goa team in runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

2022 - Scored the first double century in the Ranji Trophy for Goa.

2022 - Played his first match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Personal life

Suyash Prabhudessai, known for his cricketing skills, keeps his personal life mostly private.

Finance

As of 2024, Suyash Prabhudessai’s net worth is about Rs 2 crore.

House

Suyash lives in a luxury house in Goa. He bought the property a few years ago, but the cost is not publicly known. The house is located in a prestigious area of Goa, offering great city views. It includes spacious rooms, a large living and dining area, and a big backyard where he spends time with his family and friends. The exact location is kept private for security reasons.

Scandals

In April 2024, Suyash was involved in a controversy during an IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He missed a potential six in the 17th over, which was counted as a boundary instead. RCB fans believed the ball should have been called a six, but the umpires didn’t review it. In November 2024, it was revealed that Suyash was not sold in the IPL 2025 auction.

Fans

Suyash has a strong following. In April 2024, fans showed their disappointment after the missed six incident in the IPL match. In December 2022, fans in Goa celebrated him as a local hero after he scored a double century in the Ranji Trophy.

On the Indian Cricket Fans forum in 2022, users praised his ability to play many types of shots. He has over 140k followers on Instagram.