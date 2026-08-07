Ishaan Prasad Gadekar
batsman
|Full name:
|Ishaan Prasad Gadekar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|6
|4
|Innings
|7
|6
|4
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|341
|191
|82
|Balls Faced
|691
|258
|56
|Avg
|56.83
|31.83
|27.33
|SR
|49.34
|74.03
|146.42
|Fours
|29
|27
|11
|Fifties
|3
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|3
|4
|Highest
|105
|67
|45
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0