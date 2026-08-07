Ishaan Prasad Gadekar

Ishaan Prasad Gadekar

batsman

Full name:Ishaan Prasad Gadekar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches464
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches464
Innings764
Not outs101
Runs34119182
Balls Faced69125856
Avg56.8331.8327.33
SR49.3474.03146.42
Fours292711
Fifties320
Sixies434
Highest1056745
Hundreds100

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