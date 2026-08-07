Anantha Krishna
bowler
|Full name:
|Anantha Krishna
|Nationality:
|Singapore
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|6
|16
|Innings
|16
|6
|16
|Overs
|53.5
|52.0
|53.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|5
|1
|Runs
|426
|192
|426
|Wickets
|21
|7
|21
|Avg
|20.28
|27.42
|20.28
|SR
|15.38
|44.57
|15.38
|Eco
|7.91
|3.69
|7.91
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|6
|16
|Innings
|9
|3
|9
|Not outs
|6
|0
|6
|Runs
|32
|7
|32
|Balls Faced
|44
|12
|44
|Avg
|10.66
|2.33
|10.66
|SR
|72.72
|58.33
|72.72
|Fours
|3
|0
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|3
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0