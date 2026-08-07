Anantha Krishna

Anantha Krishna

bowler

Full name:Anantha Krishna
Nationality:Singapore

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches16616
Innings16616
Overs53.552.053.5
Balls---
Maidens151
Runs426192426
Wickets21721
Avg20.2827.4220.28
SR15.3844.5715.38
Eco7.913.697.91
BB434
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches16616
Innings939
Not outs606
Runs32732
Balls Faced441244
Avg10.662.3310.66
SR72.7258.3372.72
Fours303
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest21321
Hundreds000

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