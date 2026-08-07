Anish Edward Paraam

Anish Edward Paraam

batsman

Full name:Anish Edward Paraam
Nationality:Singapore
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2024 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches8258
Innings5155
Overs17.01.023.017.0
Balls----
Maidens0010
Runs10310111103
Wickets6046
Avg17.16027.7517.16
SR17034.517
Eco6.05104.826.05
BB3023
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches8258
Innings7357
Not outs2122
Runs20231252202
Balls Faced146118312146
Avg40.415.58440.4
SR138.3526.2780.76138.35
Fours2022720
Fifties1021
Sixies4004
Highest1002293100
Hundreds1001

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