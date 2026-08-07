Anish Edward Paraam
batsman
|Full name:
|Anish Edward Paraam
|Nationality:
|Singapore
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|5
|8
|Innings
|5
|1
|5
|5
|Overs
|17.0
|1.0
|23.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|103
|10
|111
|103
|Wickets
|6
|0
|4
|6
|Avg
|17.16
|0
|27.75
|17.16
|SR
|17
|0
|34.5
|17
|Eco
|6.05
|10
|4.82
|6.05
|BB
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|5
|8
|Innings
|7
|3
|5
|7
|Not outs
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Runs
|202
|31
|252
|202
|Balls Faced
|146
|118
|312
|146
|Avg
|40.4
|15.5
|84
|40.4
|SR
|138.35
|26.27
|80.76
|138.35
|Fours
|20
|2
|27
|20
|Fifties
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Highest
|100
|22
|93
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|1