Surendan Chandramohan
batsman
|Full name:
|Surendan Chandramohan
|Nationality:
|Singapore
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|33
|10
|33
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|33
|10
|33
|Innings
|1
|33
|10
|33
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|10
|756
|303
|756
|Balls Faced
|20
|639
|431
|639
|Avg
|10
|23.62
|30.3
|23.62
|SR
|50
|118.31
|70.3
|118.31
|Fours
|2
|69
|34
|69
|Fifties
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Sixies
|0
|34
|8
|34
|Highest
|10
|100
|80
|100
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|1