Surendan Chandramohan

Surendan Chandramohan

batsman

Full name:Surendan Chandramohan
Nationality:Singapore
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1331033
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1331033
Innings1331033
Not outs0101
Runs10756303756
Balls Faced20639431639
Avg1023.6230.323.62
SR50118.3170.3118.31
Fours2693469
Fifties0333
Sixies034834
Highest1010080100
Hundreds0101

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