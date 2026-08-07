Andrew Malcolm Ellis
all rounder
|Full name:
|Andrew Malcolm Ellis
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|5
|106
|133
|127
|Innings
|13
|4
|179
|120
|111
|Overs
|80.0
|10.0
|2766.0
|892.5
|358.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|708
|50
|5
|Runs
|425
|105
|7416
|4596
|3005
|Wickets
|12
|2
|249
|154
|131
|Avg
|35.41
|52.5
|29.78
|29.84
|22.93
|SR
|40
|30
|66.65
|34.78
|16.41
|Eco
|5.31
|10.5
|2.68
|5.14
|8.38
|BB
|2
|2
|8
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|12
|1
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|6
|2
|3
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|5
|106
|133
|127
|Innings
|12
|5
|169
|108
|100
|Not outs
|1
|2
|21
|23
|26
|Runs
|154
|25
|5221
|2708
|1258
|Balls Faced
|184
|21
|10201
|2880
|1023
|Avg
|14
|8.33
|35.27
|31.85
|17
|SR
|83.69
|119.04
|51.18
|94.02
|122.97
|Fours
|10
|1
|647
|230
|82
|Fifties
|0
|0
|29
|11
|1
|Sixies
|2
|1
|66
|55
|49
|Highest
|33
|16
|196
|101
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|9
|1
|0