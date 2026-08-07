Andrew Malcolm Ellis

Andrew Malcolm Ellis

all rounder

Full name:Andrew Malcolm Ellis
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches155106133127
Innings134179120111
Overs80.010.02766.0892.5358.3
Balls-----
Maidens30708505
Runs425105741645963005
Wickets122249154131
Avg35.4152.529.7829.8422.93
SR403066.6534.7816.41
Eco5.3110.52.685.148.38
BB22855
4w001212
5w00623
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches155106133127
Innings125169108100
Not outs12212326
Runs15425522127081258
Balls Faced184211020128801023
Avg148.3335.2731.8517
SR83.69119.0451.1894.02122.97
Fours10164723082
Fifties0029111
Sixies21665549
Highest331619610155
Hundreds00910

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