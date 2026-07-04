Andrew Thomas Edward Hazeldine
bowler
|Full name:
|Andrew Thomas Edward Hazeldine
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|4
|Innings
|27
|17
|3
|Overs
|326.0
|116.4
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|34
|1
|0
|Runs
|1501
|774
|77
|Wickets
|37
|21
|0
|Avg
|40.56
|36.85
|0
|SR
|52.86
|33.33
|0
|Eco
|4.6
|6.63
|8.55
|BB
|6
|3
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|17
|4
|Innings
|25
|11
|2
|Not outs
|2
|3
|1
|Runs
|361
|103
|16
|Balls Faced
|624
|95
|9
|Avg
|15.69
|12.87
|16
|SR
|57.85
|108.42
|177.77
|Fours
|51
|10
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|2
|1
|Highest
|41
|31
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0