Andrew Thomas Edward Hazeldine

Andrew Thomas Edward Hazeldine

bowler

Full name:Andrew Thomas Edward Hazeldine
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17174
Innings27173
Overs326.0116.49.0
Balls---
Maidens3410
Runs150177477
Wickets37210
Avg40.5636.850
SR52.8633.330
Eco4.66.638.55
BB630
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17174
Innings25112
Not outs231
Runs36110316
Balls Faced624959
Avg15.6912.8716
SR57.85108.42177.77
Fours51100
Fifties000
Sixies821
Highest413112
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hay, Matthew

Hay, Matthew

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason