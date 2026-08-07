Anil Kumar Sah

Anil Kumar Sah

batsman

Full name:Anil Kumar Sah
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4192
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches4192
Innings4091
Not outs0000
Runs320829
Balls Faced5801499
Avg809.119
SR55.17055.03100
Fours50122
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest210269
Hundreds0000

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