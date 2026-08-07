Anil Kumar Sah
batsman
|Full name:
|Anil Kumar Sah
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|9
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|1
|9
|2
|Innings
|4
|0
|9
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|0
|82
|9
|Balls Faced
|58
|0
|149
|9
|Avg
|8
|0
|9.11
|9
|SR
|55.17
|0
|55.03
|100
|Fours
|5
|0
|12
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|0
|26
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0